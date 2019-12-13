3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus says farewell to killed KGB officer
A funeral ceremony for the officer of the State Security Committee, who was killed on September 28, was held in Minsk. Relatives, friends and colleagues came to pay their respects to the officer. No one was left indifferent to this tragedy - Dmitry Fedosyuk died in the line of duty, fulfilling his duty of defending the homeland. On that day, the Alpha group soldiers were conducting a special operation to identify people who might be involved in terrorist and extremist activities. As a result of the shooting, which was opened by a resident of an apartment on Yakubovskogo Street, an employee of the State Security Committee was fatally wounded. The suspect was eliminated by return fire.
We are proud of such young people. This is a good generation, a generation of patriots. This is a generation of people who love their country and people. And, of course, the eternal memory of him will remain forever in our hearts.
The farewell ceremony for the KGB officer was attended by head of the Council of the Republic, Natalia Kochanova, and head of the Presidential Administration, Igor Sergeyenko, State Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Volfovich, as well as representatives of various ministries, departments and public associations.
At the mourning ceremony, sincere condolences were expressed to the parents who raised a true defender of the homeland. Words of support were pronounced to all the people, who were near Dmitry at that fateful moment, who, like him, performed their mission, who daily carry out dangerous service at risk of their life. According to the KGB Chairman, Dmitry Fedosyuk's death is a great loss for the agency. By the order of the head of state, all possible assistance will be provided to the family.
He was one of the best fighters, he was a very caring son, a loving husband for his wife and father of a young daughter. He was a very loyal comrade with a big heart. We know he was the first to enter the apartment, he didn't have much time to react, but he screened his friends with his heart, with his back. We are very sad, this is not an ordinary event for the state security agencies, but we know who was the mastermind behind it, and we think they crossed the red line.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All