Belarus says farewell to killed KGB officer

He was one of the best fighters, he was a very caring son, a loving husband for his wife and father of a young daughter. He was a very loyal comrade with a big heart. We know he was the first to enter the apartment, he didn't have much time to react, but he screened his friends with his heart, with his back. We are very sad, this is not an ordinary event for the state security agencies, but we know who was the mastermind behind it, and we think they crossed the red line.

Ivan Tertel, Chairman of the KGB in Belarus