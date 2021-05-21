Belarus bids farewell to heroes Andrei Nichiporchik and Nikita Kukonenko

The President instructed to support the families of the dead pilots and harshly spoke out about those who hype the tragedy. Not every man is able to perform a feat, but every man, having chosen the profession of a military pilot, knows that there may come a second, when one has to make a choice: to obey the instinct of self-preservation or to fulfill his duty to the end. Today, heroes have been buried. Major Andrei Nichiporchik was buried in Lida, and Lieutenant Nikita Kukonenko in Polotsk. Traditionally, the heroes were buried with military honors.