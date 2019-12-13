Belarus - Pskov Region: New niches of cooperation

Pskov is one of the first Russian regions, with which Belarus has signed a roadmap of cooperation for the next 3 years (from 2024 to 2026). During this time, mutual trade turnover is planned to increase to half a billion dollars. This is due to joint projects in industrial cooperation, machine building and agriculture. But there are also completely new niches of cooperation.

The city of Velikie Luki is an industrial region of the Pskov Region. Dozens of large enterprises are located here. One of them is a company that produces and processes different varieties of fish - from sprat to chum salmon. The preparation of sprats is a very delicate and, most importantly, precise process. Each fish that gets to the customer is hand-picked. The best 20 pieces are poked on a skewer, sent to smoke and only then, also by hand, put in a jar. About 2 million canned goods are sold per month. We have recently started to cooperate with Belarus. Now the company's products are being tested on the Belarusian market.