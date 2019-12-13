PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus ratifies agreement on mutual recognition of visas with Russia

The Parliament of Belarus has ratified the agreement on the mutual recognition of visas with Russia. The document was signed on June 19 by the foreign ministers of the countries - Sergei Lavrov and Vladimir Makei. Now visas permitting stay in one state automatically give the right to stay in another country. The agreement will help to remove the existing problems on the crossing of the Belarusian-Russian border by citizens of third countries.

