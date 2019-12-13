Belarus participates in humanitarian missions on a regular basis and is now helping migrants

Each of those who fled from the destroyed countries was guided by one thing: to make the life of their children better, to save them from explosions and hunger.



Belarus provided humanitarian aid to their countries more than once. In difficult times, it supplied food, medicines, and other things. Refugees on the Belarusian-Polish border refuse warmth and attention.



At first, they were given firewood and tools. They adamantly refused to leave the camp. People from the neighboring villages were taking jams, pickles, apples out of their cellars. They brought milk for the babies. The whole country joined the humanitarian mission.



Parliamentarians, trade unions, Belarusian Union of Women, Red Cross, the youth union helped as much as they can. Every day, a new delivery is supplied to the border. The lots include products, blankets, warm clothes (their clothes was almost spoiled after the poisonous mixture, which had been poured out on them by Polish soldiers). They brought baby food, dry rations, and water in huge quantities.



Viktor Liskovich, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus: "The Belarusian side did everything possible, provided roof and shelter, gave refugees a roof over their heads. We took the last refugees from the border and they will all be warm. Refugees are given eight tons of food every day."



Realizing how important this is for them in the cold and rainy weather, Belarus decided to arrange a shelter in a transport and logistics center. It is located near the border. The refugees were so afraid of missing a chance a better life that they had to be persuaded to leave the camp.



Upon the instructions of the President, security measures at the center have been stepped up. Firefighters and police officers inspect the center. The stock of fire extinguishers has been replenished, and an alarm system has been set up for announcements and alerts.



Vladimir Karanik, Chairman of Grodno Region Executive Committee: "We provide medical support, food, water and things needed for people who found themselves in such a difficult situation. The foreign ministries of different countries must decide on the fate of these people. Our task here is to provide them with everything they need to live and stay healthy."



Belarusian rescuers alone have participated in humanitarian missions more than 70 times. They have helped flood victims in Zimbabwe, Harare, Mozambique and Maputo. They have worked in flooded Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, helped people affected by the typhoon in Vietnam, delivered supplies to Ecuador and Kyrgyzstan when earthquakes occurred there.



Vitaly Novitsky, spokesman for the Ministry of Emergencies of Belarus: "The mechanism of assistance is well known. In coordination with the head of state, the Council of Ministers adopts a resolution, which gives specific instructions. Every year, we perform 3-4 humanitarian missions, now a mission to Cuba is being carried out, in the near future there will be a special flight to Vietnam.



The base of the Ministry of Emergency Situations near Grodno was also allocated as a warehouse for humanitarian aid of the Red Cross. Every day, it provides refugees with a hot meal, porridge and tea.



This week the center also opened an immunization center. Maintaining health is also part of the assistance. There are ambulances on duty 24 hours a day at the TLC. This week two more recreation centers offered their services to accommodate refugees. However, people don't want to live in even more comfortable conditions, they have a different destination. But they are grateful for the way they live now.



Belarus is only a point in their long and torturous journey to peace and happiness. This unplanned stop is an oasis of comfort and warmth.



