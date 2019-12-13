3.42 RUB
Belarus-Russia: export of construction services
The Belarusians plan to build at least 12 social infrastructure facilities in Russia by late 2025 including kindergartens and schools. At the moment five of them are under construction in Leningrad and Kaluga regions. According to the Ministry of Construction and Architecture, there are good prospects for cooperation with Bryansk and Pskov regions. As for the construction of housing in Russia, major developers in Minsk are working in this area and constantly increasing the number of Belarusian contractors in the neighboring country. Belarus builds up to 4 million square meters of housing a year, of which one million is constructed with the governmental support. In this case special attention is paid to the cost of such houses.
This year the ministry plans to give a priority to the unfinished construction projects, rental housing market, electric homes and private housing building.
