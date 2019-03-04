EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Belarus celebrates Police Day today

On the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the creation of the police, law enforcement officers are invited to the Palace of Independence on a tour. The employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs attended the halls of state ceremonies, where important negotiations took place including the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, and the summit of heads of states.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All