Belarus to bid farewell to Maestro Mikhail Finberg: funeral service to take place in Belarusian State Philharmonic Society

Today, Belarus will bid farewell to the famous conductor Mikhail Finberg. A civil funeral service will be held on the philharmonic stage from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The irreplaceable leader of the National Academic Concert Orchestra, which in his lifetime was called the Finberg Orchestra, passed away on Saturday short of his 76th birthday, just a few months before the 35th anniversary of his orchestra. The maestro's legacy has been recognized with a number of state awards and prizes. The conductor will be buried in the central mall of the Eastern Cemetery in Minsk.



