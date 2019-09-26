Belarus and Switzerland cooperate in humanitarian and rescue projects

The cooperation of Belarus and Switzerland in humanitarian and rescue projects include training for overcoming the consequences of the Chernobyl disaster. The Swiss Civil Protection Office is visiting Minsk. The delegation visited the Republican Special Forces, where they studied rescue aircraft. Belarus has established long-term relations with the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation. The International Center for Rescue Training was created with the support of the agency at the base of the Institute for Retraining and Advanced Training under theMinistry for Emergency Situations in village Svetlaya Roscha. The specialists from more than 50 countries were trained and educatedthere.