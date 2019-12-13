Belarus observes strict sanitary control measures at border crossings and airports

Drivers and passengers have to pass the tests for coronavirus. A 20-kilometer line of trucks stands on the Belarusian-Polish border. A huge traffic jam emerged near Kozlovichi checkpoint. Drivers are unable to pass because of the slow work of Polish border guards. Yesterday, Poland closed its borders to foreigners. Only carriers are allowed into the country.



Everything is strict on the Belarusian side of the border: customs officers will not process the documents until the driver passes the sanitary and epidemiological control. Thermal imaging camera sensors are placed throughout the terminal: they display the body temperature of each visitor on the monitor. In addition, the temperature is measured with a non-contact thermometer. It doesn't take more than three seconds. Increased precautions are taken for those who come from Italy, China, Iran and Korea. Such drivers are mandatorily sent to the sanitation facility and pass tests for coronavirus.



"Warsaw Bridge", the busiest passenger car checkpoint on the border with Poland is empty. The Polish side has closed its border to all foreigners, even those with a Polish residence permit. According to the Polish authorities, the quarantine will last until March 25.



National Airport Minsk introduced strict security measures with maximum attention to the condition of passengers and double sanitary quarantine control. Approximately 200 people per day undergo laboratory tests at the airport.



