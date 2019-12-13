PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus, together with international migration organizations, develops measures for return of refugees from the border

Another humanitarian cargo was brought to the transport and logistics center today. Indeed, with the coming of winter frosts, people need additional warm clothing and medicines, as well as the help of doctors. Ambulance teams are on duty every day on site: our doctors help dozens of foreigners every day.

