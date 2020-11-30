Belarus ranks 5th in Junior Eurovision Song Contest

Our country was represented by 12-year-old Arina Pehtereva from Mogilev with song "Alience". The music forum was held in a remote format, using augmented reality technologies for the first time in history. All numbers of the participants were recorded by the local broadcasting companies. Minsk was in direct contact with Europe from the studio of Beleteleradiocompany. The favorite was chosen by summing up the marks of the jury and the viewers. The highest score for our country was given by Kazakhstan, Serbia and Poland. And according to the results of online voting, we received 57 points. The winner of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest was 11-year-old Valentina from France.