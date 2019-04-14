Restoration work continues in Golshansk Castle

The tourism industry is one of the key and promising sectors of the economy of our country. More and more architectural objects are included in the programs for the development of both internal and external tourism. This is facilitated by the favorable geographical position of Belarus, the presence of trans-European highways, the development of tourist infrastructure, and, most importantly, by the real historical monuments. Some of them are included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.



The restoration of architectural masterpieces confirms the image of Belarus as a country of castles. Despite the fact that the action of the state program on the revival of such objects Castles of Belarus has been completed, restoration works are continuing on iconic monuments. Funds are allocated from both the regional and the republican budget. In addition, financial support is provided by a special fund of the President. For example, this year the money will be spent on preserving the Golshansk Castle. It is planned to complete the work before the end of the year. The entire castle will be included in the exhibition complex.