3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus tractors: MTZ presents new brand identity
Belarus brand is known all over the world. On its 76th birthday, the Minsk Tractor Plant presented a new corporate style. Also, a store with BELARUS TRACTORS merchandise opened in the central gatehouse of the plant. And no matter what the situation on foreign markets is, our tractors operate on 5 continents.
Traditionally, the lion's share of MTZ products is exported. Russia is our key partner, but now the countries of the far arc are also gaining importance. By the end of the year, our industrial flagship plans to increase external supplies to $75 million.
We are not standing still, we are moving forward. The whole team is determined to produce the products the consumer needs today. Last year, our exports to Russia reached 36%. But this does not mean that we have reduced production, every year we increase production and produce new models.
MTZ raises production by 8.7% in the first quarter
The company continues to develop its branded line. Today it includes more than 120 items, from simple units to the latest tractor models. There are also vehicles for public utilities and forestry.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All