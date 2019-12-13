Belarus improves its position in Global Innovation Index

At the end of last year, Belarus improved its position in the Global Innovation Index and took 72nd place, rising by 14 points. However, the positive trend should be supported by addressing specific problematic issues. According to Alexander Shumilin, Chairman of the State Committee on Science and Technology of Belarus, this year 98 projects are being implemented. In 2019, more than a billion 700 million rubles was produced under the innovation program. This is 1.5 times more than in 2018. It's a good result. Job creation is very important. They planned 1,900 jobs, and the created over 2,600. That's a significant overstatement. These are jobs with high wages and high-tech jobs. Among the projects implemented under the state program is production of complex medical equipment and safety systems, car assembly, creation of antitumor drugs.