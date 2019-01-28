PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus to improve its position in ranking of countries with lowest infant and maternal mortality rates in 2018

Such a statement was made at a meeting of representatives of the Ministry of Health with the Armenian delegation. The Minister of Health of Armenia arrived to study the work of our hospitals. Arsen Torosyan said that he was interested in the experience of Belarusian transplatologists, in particular, with kidney and liver transplants. Today, the delegation visited our oncology center, where the Minister of Health of Belarus talked about the work of the medical institution specialists. At the same time, surgery is not the only area in which two ministries are ready to cooperate.

It is planned to expand cooperation in the field of drug supply. This is a drug for patients with hepatitis C. This year, Armenia plans to introduce a state program to treat this disease.

