Belarus criticizes work of Human Rights Council at UN

Belarus has severely criticized the work of the Human Rights Council at the UN. The Charter of the organization says that the goal is to develop friendly relations between nations on the basis of respect for the principle of equal rights and sovereign equality of states. Does the current Human Rights Council serve this noble goal?

"An objective answer can only be negative. Just as crusaders fought against infidels, sure that they were absolutely right, using sword and spear, so today some countries, contrary to the opinion of others, have appropriated to themselves the right to exclusivity and are ready to judge and condemn, to declare them backward and violators, to demand their punishment, using the Council and the concept of human rights for this purpose. The fate of most crusaders is sad, and the fate of the adherents of racial superiority is tragic and criminal. Both received a fitting rebuke from dissenters, whom they attempted to punish or destroy."