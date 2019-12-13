3.41 RUB
Belarus fully implements WHO recommendations on countering spread of coronavirus
The situation in our country is under control, according to the country office of the World Health Organization. WHO appreciates the timely and rational approach of the Belarusian health system to this emergency: early laboratory detection of COVID-19 infections, isolation and contact tracing. These are key measures WHO recommends, noting that restricting the movement of people and goods are not effective. Not a single case of infection was recorded over the last day, reassured the Ministry of Health. Some patients are preparing for discharge: they received the first negative tests.
