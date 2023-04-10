Belarus ranks among top 10 countries by number of transplants per million population

Due to the achievements of Belarusian medics, Belarus ranks among the top 10 countries by the number of transplants per million population. Over the past year, the Minsk Scientific and Practical Center for Surgery, Transplantation and Hematology performed surgeries for almost half a thousand people. Our specialists transplant hearts, lungs, liver, kidneys and pancreas. Around 90 percent of the patients are Belarusians, the patients come from Japan, Israel, Azerbaijan, Armenia, as well as from the Balkan countries and Central Asia.

The Minsk Center is renovated every year, including with hi-tech equipment. Last year a new building was opened, and there is a hybrid operating room, which combines the functions of computed tomography and angiography.