Belarus ranks among top 40 countries in e-government readiness

Prospects of Belarus' digital future were discussed today in Minsk at an international forum in the field of telecommunications. Our country is in the top 40 in the world ranking of readiness for e-government. And by the level of e-services development our country is 32nd among 200 countries. A new step towards the digital transformation will be the introduction of ID-cards, which will open a simple and easy access to e-services for Belarusians, e.g. obtaining certificates literally in one click. Experts believe that e-government enables a new era of communication between the state, the citizen and business. And Belarus is making serious steps towards digital changes.



Without technology, it is impossible to develop the economy today. It has been proved that digital technology can add about 3% to GDP growth annually. A simple example from the real sector: computer modelling makes it possible to design and test machines in six months, significantly reducing costs. Previously, it took about two years.

