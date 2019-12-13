Belarus enters TOP-50 of states with best health care

The health of citizens is the main indicator of the country's development in general. Today Belarus is in the TOP-50 by the level of health care in the world. They go from abroad to Minsk Scientific and Practical Center of Surgery, Transplantation and Hematology. Our doctors perform the most advanced organ transplantation surgeries. Last year alone, the center earned about $9 million from the export of medical services. But the main task of domestic transplantologists is to provide assistance to Belarusians.

In the middle of next year, a new building will be opened. The plans include the construction of the bone marrow and stem cell transplantology module.

The majority of the Center's patients are Belarusians. And for them, the help is free of charge.