3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus enters TOP-50 of states with best health care
Belarus enters TOP-50 of states with best health care
The health of citizens is the main indicator of the country's development in general. Today Belarus is in the TOP-50 by the level of health care in the world. They go from abroad to Minsk Scientific and Practical Center of Surgery, Transplantation and Hematology. Our doctors perform the most advanced organ transplantation surgeries. Last year alone, the center earned about $9 million from the export of medical services. But the main task of domestic transplantologists is to provide assistance to Belarusians.
In the middle of next year, a new building will be opened. The plans include the construction of the bone marrow and stem cell transplantology module.
The majority of the Center's patients are Belarusians. And for them, the help is free of charge.
Highly qualified assistance with modern equipment is now also provided in the regions. For example, this year's investment in healthcare in Mogilev Region will exceed 650 million rubles.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All