Belarus resumes verification activities in arms control

Our country has resumed verification activities under the existing international arms control treaties. On Monday, notifications were sent to all the OSCE participating States. In this regard, the Ministry of Defense noted that decisions on the provision of foreign inspection activities on the territory of Belarus will be taken on a parity basis.



In addition, in line with the policy of transparency, a visit to the area of the state border reinforcement in the Malorita District was organized for foreign defense attachés accredited to the Ministry of Defense.



