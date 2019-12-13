EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus chose independent course of development, it causes irritation in Washington

Relations between Minsk and Washington have been in a difficult state for a long time. Doctor of Political Sciences, Professor of the Russian Academy of Sciences Fedor Voitolovsky explained why Belarus had been an irritant for the U.S. for many years.

Belarus is a country that has a clear understanding of its national interests, the professor believes. "Belarusian economy is developing, Belarus is an ally of Russia, which has its own view of global processes, has a diversified system of foreign policy, foreign economic relations with China, with the Islamic Republic of Iran, with India, with Venezuela, with many other countries, including many countries that Washington considers as its opponents, adversaries. Russia alone is enough here," the professor grins. - Russia and Belarus have the Union State, there are the deepest allied relations in the military and political sphere".

Belarus has chosen an independent course of development, and in Washington this, of course, causes irritation, irritation of a long-term, permanent, systemic nature, explains Fyodor Voytolovsky. "And Washington understands perfectly well that there are sectors of the economy where Russia and Belarus are very closely interconnected. And many things in Russia can't be done without Belarusian components, without Belarusian suppliers, without Belarusian partners. And they understand this very well.

