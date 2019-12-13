Belarus chose independent course of development, it causes irritation in Washington

Relations between Minsk and Washington have been in a difficult state for a long time. Doctor of Political Sciences, Professor of the Russian Academy of Sciences Fedor Voitolovsky explained why Belarus had been an irritant for the U.S. for many years.

Belarus is a country that has a clear understanding of its national interests, the professor believes. "Belarusian economy is developing, Belarus is an ally of Russia, which has its own view of global processes, has a diversified system of foreign policy, foreign economic relations with China, with the Islamic Republic of Iran, with India, with Venezuela, with many other countries, including many countries that Washington considers as its opponents, adversaries. Russia alone is enough here," the professor grins. - Russia and Belarus have the Union State, there are the deepest allied relations in the military and political sphere".