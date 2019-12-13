3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus nominated to WHO Executive Committee
The Regional Committee for Europe has approved Belarus as the country that will be given the right to appoint a representative to the Executive Committee of the World Health Organization for the period from 2021 to 2023. The same right will be granted to France. The Executive Committee of the organization is the key decision-making body, it includes 34 experts. This will be the second time in history when Belarus becomes a member of the WHO Executive Committee. Representatives of our country were appointed there from 1948 to 1950.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus ready to resume air traffic with Europe. But on what condition?
What Belarusian services is Argentina interested in?
Why did Biden administration authorize Ukraine to pound missiles deep into Russian territory?
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All