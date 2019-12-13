Belarus nominated to WHO Executive Committee

The Regional Committee for Europe has approved Belarus as the country that will be given the right to appoint a representative to the Executive Committee of the World Health Organization for the period from 2021 to 2023. The same right will be granted to France. The Executive Committee of the organization is the key decision-making body, it includes 34 experts. This will be the second time in history when Belarus becomes a member of the WHO Executive Committee. Representatives of our country were appointed there from 1948 to 1950.