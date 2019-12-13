Belarus withdraws from three international treaties on payment of military pensions in CIS

Alexander Lukashenko has signed Decree No. 407 "On the withdrawal of the Republic of Belarus from international treaties." This is reported by BelTA with reference to the press service of the President.

Belarus is withdrawing from three international treaties regulating pension provision of military pensioners within the CIS.

These are, in particular, the agreement on the procedure of pension provision of servicemen and their families and state insurance of servicemen of the CIS member states of May 15, 1992, the agreement on the procedure of pension provision of servicemen of the Frontier Troops, their families and state insurance of servicemen of the Frontier Troops of the CIS member states of May 15, 1992 and the agreement on the procedure of pension provision and state insurance of employees of internal affairs bodies of the CIS member states of December 24, 1993.

These documents stipulate that pension provision of military pensioners who arrived from the Commonwealth countries (regardless of their citizenship) is carried out at the expense of the budget of the state in which they permanently reside, on the terms, according to the norms and in accordance with the procedure that exist in the country of their permanent residence.