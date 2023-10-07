Belarus expresses serious concern over sharp escalation of situation in Israel

Belarus has expressed serious concern over the sharp aggravation of the situation in Israel, accompanied by human casualties. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We consider any manifestation of aggression unacceptable, and casualties among civilians - inadmissible," the Foreign Ministry emphasized. - We urge the parties to the confrontation to take urgent measures to de-escalate tension in the region".

Belarus is convinced that direct negotiations for a long-term settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli crisis are an alternative.