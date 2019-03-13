Belarus interested in integration into global and regional information security systems

The draft concept, which was discussed by the President yesterday, is assessed by the international scientific expert community. Belarusian-Russian consultations took place in Minsk today. The main topic was the joint actions in the global information arena. The concept of our country was developed taking into account the work of Belarus in key integrations. In the framework of the CSTO, the relevant agreement is already in force. The information security strategy within the CIS will be developed as well.



Yesterday, the meeting of the Security Council of Belarus discussed the concept of information security of our country. It was developed on the instructions of the Head of State. Many organizations took part in the creation of the document: from the Presidential Administration and the Academy of Sciences to the High-Tech Park and the largest media. The main goal is to provide everyone with access to the most complete and reliable information, the opportunity to protect their personal rights in the media space and comfortably use the latest means of communication. It is planned that the Information Security Concept will be approved and published in the coming days.