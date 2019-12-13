Belarus ranks 23rd in food security ranking

The situation in the world food market is getting worse. Many countries, even those that were relatively prosperous until recently, are facing a shortage of basic foodstuffs. Inflation and skyrocketing prices prompt social tension.

In Belarus, the issue of food security was taken up many years ago and now, thanks to the competent approach and strategy, the problem does not exist for us. According to the food security ranking, Belarus ranks 23rd among 113 states. In this regard, the neighboring Russia ranks 24th, Poland 25th, Spain 26th, Kazakhstan 32nd, Hungary 36th.

Now the harvest is the busiest time. Farmers have begun the second cutting of grass. It is in the middle of summer, when the protein-rich green fodder can be prepared in optimal quantities. Almost all machinery is used for harvesting. According to the agrarians, the benefit of quality forage is noticeable. The resulting green fodder will last for a year and a half.