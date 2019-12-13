3.40 RUB
3.40 USD
3.59 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus ranks 35th in happy childhood rating
Protection of the rights and interests of young Belarusians is a priority of the state policy of our country. Belarus ranks 35th in the ranking of 137 countries with the happiest childhood.
Children account for almost 20% of the total number of Belarusians and one in five is being brought up in a multi-child family. Much attention is paid to the prevention of family dysfunctions. As a result, over the last five years the number of residential institutions has been reduced by 2.5 times. Institutions of substitute and foster families have developed, and there are more family-type homes. At the same time, the main thing is to keep the child in the family and provide support from birth, from medical care to guarantees in education and social security.
First of all it is the right of the child to live in his native family, to keep the native family for each child. During this period the number of deprivations of parental rights decreased by 23%, i.e. parents themselves retain their right to bring up their children.
The infant mortality is 2.6 per thousand live births. We are among the eight most advanced countries of the world in the neonatal mortality rate.
The infant mortality rates in Belarus are lower than in many European countries. Also, our country is one of the few that retains three years of maternity leave and 11 types of benefits related to the birth and upbringing of children.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Parliamentarians of Belarus and Russia will gather to address most important issues
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All