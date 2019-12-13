Belarus ranks 35th in happy childhood rating

Children account for almost 20% of the total number of Belarusians and one in five is being brought up in a multi-child family. Much attention is paid to the prevention of family dysfunctions. As a result, over the last five years the number of residential institutions has been reduced by 2.5 times. Institutions of substitute and foster families have developed, and there are more family-type homes. At the same time, the main thing is to keep the child in the family and provide support from birth, from medical care to guarantees in education and social security.

