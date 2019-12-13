Belarus ranks 12th in the rating of world armies. What is wrong with this data?

Belarus needs to soberly assess the risks and keep defense. And, it seems, we do it quite well. Even the United States agreed with it.

The American news magazine U.S. News & World Report presented a version of the table of ranks regarding the countries with the most powerful armed forces. Russia's army occupies the top line, with the United States in second place and China in bronze.

For us it is interesting that the Armed Forces of Belarus are on the 12th position, ahead of even Japan, Italy and Poland in terms of military strength. Ukraine, by the way, is on the 6th line. Of course, our attitude to the Western ratings is not the same as before, when we were delighted by any positive dynamics and location on the top floors. Fortunately, we quickly realized that places are determined only by loyalty to Western values and willingness to play by other people's rules