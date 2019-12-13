Belarus registers Russian vaccine Sputnik V

The Minister of Health announced this to journalists today. As Dmitry Pinevich has noted, there are no doubts about the efficacy and safety of the drug. There were no serious or unforeseen side effects. This means that in the near future the vaccine will be used in our country. We are waiting for the first batch in January.

Registration was preceded by a lot of work. By the way, 100 volunteers took part. The first group received the vaccine, and the second - the placebo. Monitoring of the participants continues. Registration of the vaccine, due to the epidemiological situation, is allowed after 2 phases of testing.