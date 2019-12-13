Internal Ministry warns about new fraud scheme on Internet

The man transferred money to law enforcement agencies to fight unscrupulous bank employees, but this turned out to be fiction.



A new fraud scheme of deception on the Internet has begun to operate in Belarus, warns the Ministry of Internal Affairs. In February, a 48-year-old resident of Pruzhany fell for a trick, when communicating with representatives of various special services in the messenger. He was told about an interdepartmental special operation to capture financiers who leaked customer data and steal their funds. The man was offered to transfer money to a specific checking account, from where, it was stolen, and the intruders were to be caught red-handed.



In total, the victim transferred about 5 000 rubles to the scammers.



The investigators opened a criminal case. The police identify those involved in the crime and potential victims. The Ministry of Internal Affairs recommends checking any information that people receive through instant messengers and IP telephony.



