Belarusian banks to combat fraud in a new way

Starting July, all transactions involving crypto wallets will be processed using only one user's bank card. Deputy Head of the National Bank Andrei Kartun told reporters. The measure is aimed at combating online fraud.

On March 31, the Prosecutor General's Office held an interdepartmental meeting on "The State of Cybercrime in Information and Communication Technologies." Experts discussed countering crimes committed using computer technology. According to the National Bank, 18,000 fraudulent transactions were committed in 2025 alone. Damages amounted to 50 million rubles. Of this number, bankers managed to stop 13% of suspicious transactions.

Andrei Kartun, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of Belarus:

"We've built a comprehensive system for responding to crimes and cyberfraud. We launched an automated incident processing system (AIPS), which has been fully operational for just over a year. It contains all the information on all the chains of suspicious transactions. It's clear that fraudsters are constantly changing everything, but nevertheless, the database is quite robust."