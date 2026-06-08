Belarusian Embassy in Israel Issues Urgent Safety Advisory to Citizens

Amid a tense security situation in the region, Minsk’s diplomatic mission has delivered a clear and responsible message to Belarusians in Israel: remain composed, exercise heightened caution and strictly follow the instructions of Israeli authorities. The embassy continues to operate normally and is closely monitoring developments.

Tel Aviv / Minsk – The Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in the State of Israel has called on Belarusian citizens currently in the country to remain calm, demonstrate increased vigilance and strictly comply with directives from Israeli security services, in particular the Home Front Command, BELTA reports.

“It is recommended to stay near protected premises (shelters), and in the event of receiving relevant orders, to remain there until officially notified by the Home Front Command,” the embassy stated. “Wherever possible, movement across the country should be minimised, non-essential travel avoided, and crowded places steered clear of.

”Diplomats also urged citizens to closely monitor information only from reliable and official sources, including announcements by Israeli government agencies and updates from the Belarusian Embassy in Israel.

Normal operations maintained

The embassy emphasised that it continues to function in its regular mode. Consular services for visitors are available on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 09:00 to 13:00 – both by prior appointment and on a first-come, first-served basis.

The mission stressed that it is carefully tracking the evolving situation on the ground and will promptly inform Belarusian citizens of any additional measures or recommendations should the need arise.