Belarusian light-industry products still have to win their own customers — and everything needed for that is already in place. That assessment came in the “Editors’ Club” program, where experts pointed to the path already taken by the country’s food sector as the model to follow.

“Right now the evidence is clear: our food products are good, high-quality, and more popular than any foreign goods that can sit on our store shelves,” said Vladimir Pertsov, first deputy head of the Presidential Administration. “No one is banning those foreign products. There are gourmets. But the majority buy Belarusian.”

What is missing, he argued, are strategic decisions that build a working marketing system — production, promotion, and effective sales linked together. “That is the only way it works,” Pertsov insisted. “They invest in production and put nothing into promotion, nothing into advertising. Then they say, ‘We’re good, but no one knows about us.’ In today’s competitive environment, in a Minsk supermarket or shopping center, you can find products from any country — even sanctioned ones. That takes a special kind of skill, agility, and quick thinking from the managers of those enterprises and concerns. There is no other way. This is the path that has to be walked.”

Belarus, he added, has already moved far ahead technologically. “We have found our niche. We have found our buyer — including the one who has had enough of cheap, eye-catching, but essentially low-quality goods.”