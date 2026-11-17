Deputy Prime Minister Natalia Petkevich held a meeting with Ksenia Tagirova, Director of the Medical Division at the State Atomic Energy Corporation "Rosatom," the government press service reported.

The discussion focused on cooperation regarding the project to establish a Nuclear Medicine Center at the N. N. Alexandrov National Research Center for Oncology and Medical Radiology. This initiative is being developed as part of a comprehensive program for Belarusian-Russian collaboration on non-power nuclear projects and other non-nuclear ventures.

The importance of implementing modern medical technologies was highlighted. Expanding the country’s existing capabilities for treating cancer patients—along with the use of new radiopharmaceuticals—will help improve the effectiveness of diagnosing and treating malignant neoplasms.