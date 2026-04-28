Belarusian KGB reveals details of detainees exchange at Belarusian-Polish border

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The Belarusian KGB reported that on April 28, at the Pererov-Bialowieza checkpoint at the Belarusian-Polish border, the State Security Committee of Belarus and the Polish Foreign Intelligence Agency exchanged five individuals convicted of espionage in Belarus and the Russian Federation for five citizens detained in various EU and other countries, BelTA reports.

The individuals returned to their home countries include citizens of Belarus, Russia, and other CIS countries. All were provided with essential basic medical and household assistance.

The State Security Committee, at the direction of the President of Belarus, had been preparing the exchange for about a year. It involved intelligence agencies and representatives from seven countries, necessitating lengthy and complex negotiations.