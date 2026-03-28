After several months, the situation involving trucks and carriers at the Belarusian-Lithuanian border has been resolved.

As a reminder, Lithuanian and Polish logistics companies appealed to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to resolve the situation. The President made a decision promptly. Now, heavy-duty trucks can safely leave Belarus.

Nevertheless, despite this step on the Belarusian side, border crossings are operating inconsistently. Lithuania is allowing through only 20% of the total volume.

Heavy-duty trucks continue to leave the designated area near the Kamenny Log checkpoint and other parking areas. But they're unlikely to be welcome on the other side. Otherwise, how can they explain the fact that Kamenny Log's capacity is 500 vehicles per day, but only 100 actually pass through?

Lithuanian trucks remained stranded on Belarusian territory for five months only because of the Lithuanian authorities' unilateral decision to close the border. The reasons varied: smuggling, military exercises, political conflict, misunderstandings at all levels—official Vilnius made all sorts of claims. All this time, regular carriers were losing money.

"The losses are enormous. We're losing not only materially, but also all our clients and employees."

"It's like death. You're jobless, earning nothing. How can you evaluate this?"

When the border closed indefinitely on the Lithuanian side on the last day of October, the trucks were soon abandoned along the roads. Nobody in Belarus needed such chaos. Cars were towed to parking lots and warned from the very first day: where the car was, how much the wait would cost, and how to retrieve it. Carriers, in turn, began sounding the alarm on the Lithuanian side: open the border.

There were several statements from official Vilnius, the last one with the note "Minsk should compensate all the money." At that moment, it became clear: on the other side, there was "no acceleration, no brakes."

Realizing that they couldn't solve anything at the level of their own authorities, Lithuanian carriers appealed to the Belarusian leadership themselves. The answer they received was: take it.

Realizing that this was ordinary people's money, they halved the parking fee and organized the exit so that Lithuanians could join the general queue rather than stand at the back and wait. But no matter what the Belarusian side comes up with, as soon as the cars cross into the neutral zone, the second act of the "wait a little longer" play begins. And this happens at all border crossings with Lithuania.

Igor Osipchik, Deputy Head of the Kamenny Log Customs Post:

"The State Customs Committee of the Republic of Belarus has sent a corresponding letter to the Lithuanian Customs Service regarding an increase in the throughput of freight vehicles. As practice shows, they used to take one-fifth of the trucks per day, and that remains the case at this stage."

At the Benyakoni border crossing, approximately 250 trucks are waiting in a queue to enter the EU. The question of when they will be able to proceed remains open. The Lithuanian side is operating inconsistently – only 20% of the total volume is being allowed through. Drivers are stuck for several days.

It's clear to everyone that it's Lithuania's principled position to make the Belarusian route difficult. But by doing so, Lithuania is turning itself into a backwater, where its own citizens cannot enter. This scheme will work as long as Brussels continues to pay in various forms: aid, compensation, etc.

History and time have shown a thousand times that artificially interrupting the most convenient routes, wherever it may be, is like shooting yourself in the foot. This is especially true when your own citizens support the decisions of another country's leader, if only because it's simply logical.

Now, transporting trucks is one step. The next step is how to restructure the entire operation, which no one wants.

The drivers at the parking lots are people of different nationalities. Truckers working for the Lithuanian side do not necessarily hold Lithuanian passports. Eduard Graur is from Moldova. He says everyone caught up in this unpleasant situation understands what's happening. There are no conflicts at the personal level. There is complete understanding of the actions of official Minsk.

"All hope lies with Belarus. On the European side, no one did or wanted to do anything. Thanks to Belarus and Alexander Lukashenko," the driver noted.