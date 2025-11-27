Belarusian MFA states about no official information from Lithuania on incident at Ignalina NPP

Belarus has not yet received official information from Lithuania regarding the incident at the Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant. This was stated by Foreign Ministry Press Secretary Ruslan Varankov, according to BelTA.

Belarusian rescuers are working at the border after the emergency at the Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant.

"Despite the existing intergovernmental agreement, agreements between the two countries' relevant safety regulators, as well as agreements between emergency response agencies on prompt notification of a nuclear accident and the exchange of information on nuclear installations and nuclear activities, no official information about this incident has been received to date," a spokesperson said regarding the incident at the Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant, which had previously appeared in the media.

"The absence of such information (official information from the Lithuanian side - editor's note) appears particularly cynical against the backdrop of Lithuania's constant demands for so-called transparency regarding the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant," noted Ruslan Varankov.

This behavior on the Lithuanian side is a clear example of classic double standards, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted. "They hold others to the highest standards for fictitious situations, while they show a complete lack of responsibility for themselves," Varankov noted.

He noted that the Belarusian Ministry of Emergency Situations, in good faith and as required by bilateral obligations, promptly sent their Lithuanian counterparts an offer for Belarusian specialists to provide the necessary assistance. "However, there was no response," the Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated. "This incident is not an isolated omission, but a manifestation of an established practice. Lithuania is demonstrating a systematic disregard for its international obligations, which was also recently demonstrated by the closure of border crossings on the Belarusian-Lithuanian border."

"We demand that Lithuania immediately provide full details of the incident at the Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant and, in general, strictly comply with all its obligations," Ruslan Varankov emphasized.