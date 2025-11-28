Watch onlineTV Programm
Belarusian Ministry of Emergencies receives explanations regarding incident at Ignalina NPP

The Belarusian Ministry of Emergency Situations has received a response from the Lithuanian side regarding an incident at the Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant.

According to the report, a fire broke out in the air filtration unit of the blasting unit at the primary radioactive waste processing facility. The fire was extinguished, there were no injuries, and no release of radioactive materials occurred.

The event is preliminarily classified as "below scale" on the IAEA's International Nuclear and Radiological Event Scale. No external assistance was required.

