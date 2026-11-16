Belarusian Ministry of Internal Affairs Participates in the 5th World Police Summit in Dubai

A delegation from the Belarusian Ministry of Internal Affairs, led by Minister Ivan Kubrakov, is participating in the 5th World Police Summit in Dubai. The forum is being held to exchange experiences and best practices in crime prevention, law enforcement, and public safety.

Representatives of law enforcement agencies from over 110 countries attended the event, including over 100 heads of law enforcement agencies and relevant international and regional organizations.

The Belarusian delegation is scheduled to hold talks with the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the United Arab Emirates and hold bilateral meetings with their foreign counterparts.

It is worth noting that Minsk and Abu Dhabi enjoy a high level of cooperation between law enforcement agencies. Among the documents signed are an agreement on cooperation in security and counterterrorism and a memorandum on mutual recognition and exchange of driver's licenses. Several other large-scale projects are in the works.