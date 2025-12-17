Belarusian People’s Congress: Key Decisions from 1996 to 2025

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/52ac544c-d76a-4f23-abda-0b76a7f98c6d/conversions/93c8f5b6-3d7c-4a22-a469-d3bd213759a8-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/52ac544c-d76a-4f23-abda-0b76a7f98c6d/conversions/93c8f5b6-3d7c-4a22-a469-d3bd213759a8-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/52ac544c-d76a-4f23-abda-0b76a7f98c6d/conversions/93c8f5b6-3d7c-4a22-a469-d3bd213759a8-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/52ac544c-d76a-4f23-abda-0b76a7f98c6d/conversions/93c8f5b6-3d7c-4a22-a469-d3bd213759a8-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The tradition of unity is ingrained in our mentality, because Belarusians have always determined the fate of their country together. The first Belarusian People’s Congress was held in 1996.

In October 1996, the first meeting of the Belarusian People’s Congress took place gathering about 5,000 delegates. Alexander Lukashenko was the initiator of the event- that was his plan B: to seek the support of the people and together determine the path the country to take. Should it remain hostage to politicians thirsting for revenge for their defeats, or should it establish order and devote all its energies to solving real problems? Those who were present at the Sports Palace where the first Congress was held, remember.

The President spoke, and the hall was completely silent. It was then that it was decided: we need to work more on exports, build housing, and develop the agro-industrial complex. And here's another important thought.

The right to examine authorities must be granted to the people

This is what we have come to. This is what is written in the Constitution. Today, the Belarusian People’s Congress approves socio-economic development programs.

It proposes amendments and additions to the Constitution. It has the right to consider the legitimacy of elections, can remove the president from office or, if there are grounds for doing so, declare a state of emergency or martial law in the country.

Prior to that, since 1996, all decisions of the Supreme Council were purely advisory in nature. The chosen path of evolution and transformation has proven itself. And then it was 2001, the motto was “For a strong and prosperous Belarus,” the Supreme Council is in the Palace of the Republic, and so on and so forth.

Two referendums were held in the country prior to the second Belarusian People’s Congress

Together, they determined the constitutional structure of the country, resolved issues with official languages, approved state symbols, and took a more serious approach to the health of the nation. At the second meeting, Alexander Lukashenko set the task of establishing modern research centers and strengthening the material and technical base.

The state for the people is about the third Belarusian People’s Congress

Incidentally, a hotline was operating during the event. People could call in to express their suggestions on the issues under discussion and send questions to the President.

In 2010, they talked about the new face of the economy. As a result, the construction of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant began in the country. Today, we are already talking about expansion.

Investments, employment, exports, informatization, and youth are the priorities that were set for the five-year period in 2016.

In 2021, the sixth Belarusian People’s Congress was held. After a difficult period, Belarusians are coming together again. And it was at this meeting, at the suggestion of the head of state, that constitutional reform was launched. After the meeting, large-scale work began on preparing amendments and additions to the Basic Law. The decision was also made by the whole country.