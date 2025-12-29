Watch onlineTV Programm
Belarusian Polar Explorers Congratulate the Country on the New Yea

Warmest New Year and Christmas greetings to the country – from faraway Antarctica!

Warmest New Year and Christmas greetings to the country – from faraway Antarctica! From the participants of the Belarusian Antarctic Expedition, wishing peaceful skies, the best of polar health, new achievements, and prosperity to our beloved Belarus!

This season, 12 people from Belarus set off for Antarctica under the leadership of experienced polar explorer Alexei Gaidashov, a participant in all 17 previous expeditions

