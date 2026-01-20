Belarusian Red Cross Sets Up Heating Point at the Border Near Brest Checkpoint

The Belarusian Red Cross has established a heating point at the Belarus-Poland border near the Brest crossing. This was reported to BELTA by Nikolai Kuzmitsky, Chairman of the Brest Regional Branch of the Belarusian Red Cross Society.

The Red Cross Information Center is located in one of the pavilions near the checkpoint. During the freezing weather, it has also become a designated warming station. Its prominence is marked by a large banner.

"Primarily, we provide information to those arriving in Belarus if they require assistance. During cold spells, people come to warm up. Buses practically drop off passengers right next to us. Some are waiting for relatives or transportation. We also assist those who come to meet them. For example, yesterday, a man from Baranovichi waited over three hours for his bus. We offer internet access, charging stations for gadgets, and a phone from which anyone can make free calls to any part of the world," explained Yulia Ermakova, a specialist with the Brest Regional Branch of the Belarusian Red Cross.

Even in moderate cold, spending extended periods outdoors is challenging, and the warming station provides much-needed relief. Many grateful recipients of this support thank the Red Cross representatives. They also offer tea or coffee to those in need. "Just recently, two young men came in. They were happy to warm up, make a few calls, charge their phones, enjoy some tea, and then continue on their way," added Ermakova.

Help may be necessary in various situations. "A family from Ukraine wanted to cross the border into Poland, but they lacked some documents for their young child. They were turned back. They contacted the embassy, the mother changed the child's diaper (we have a designated space for that), fed him, and refreshed themselves. They stayed with us for about three hours while everything was sorted out," recounted the specialist from the regional branch.

Belarusian Red Cross provides such support across the entire Brest region during cold weather. "We have decided that all our branches have become warming points. They welcome anyone in need of assistance. In coordination with district executive committees, we set up mobile warming stations when necessary. This work has been carried out in the Lyakhovichi, Ivatsevichy, Baranovichi, and Stolin districts," emphasized Nikolai Kuzmitsky. He added that Red Cross representatives maintain constant contact with emergency services and traffic police.