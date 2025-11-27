Belarusian rescuers offer assistance to Lithuania in the aftermath of fire at Ignalina NPP

A fire broke out yesterday at the Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant's primary radioactive waste processing complex, where low-level Class A waste is being decontaminated.

IAEA protocols require immediate notification of any incidents at nuclear power plants, including fires. Neighboring countries are required to obtain data through international conventions and activate their monitoring systems, inform the public, and coordinate protective measures. This is what Belarusian rescuers are currently doing. The Belarusian chemical and radiation protection service is operating near the border. Belarusian rescuers are ready to assist their Lithuanian colleagues if necessary.

A mobile laboratory continuously conducts radiochemical analysis. Samples are taken several kilometers from the Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant.

An emergency occurred there on November 25, reported only by local media. That same day, the Belarusian rescue agency sent a letter to the neighboring country expressing its readiness to assist should anything happen and asking for clarification of the situation, but unfortunately, no response was received.

All these days, the Belarusian Ministry of Emergency Situations has been conducting serious monitoring at the border, studying air samples to ensure there are no excesses of radiation. There have been no excesses so far. Nevertheless, the situation is developing in such a way that Belarus is being kept in the dark.