A Belarusian schoolboy is home from the North Pole.

The international expedition that brought together young researchers from more than 20 countries has ended. Participants studied the unique nature of the Arctic and carried out scientific projects. For Belarusian gymnasium student Tikhon Korneenko the journey delivered both knowledge and lasting impressions.

The ten-day route ran from Murmansk to the geographic North Pole and Franz Josef Land aboard the nuclear icebreaker “50 Years of Victory.” The central aim of the “Icebreaker of Knowledge” project is to unite young minds for the advancement of science and the protection of the planet.

Tikhon returned with a collection of souvenirs that could serve as a practical geography lesson. Among the most valued items is a painting of the icebreaker itself — a gift from the ship’s captain, Ruslan Sasov, a native of Vitebsk Region.

“The brightest impression was reaching the geographic North Pole,” Tikhon said. “Just realizing that the entire world is beneath you — that is an incredible feeling.”

The young researchers did not forget to record photos and videos for their families. Geography teacher Lyudmila Korneenko watched with pride as her 15-year-old grandson raised the Belarusian flag at the top of the planet. The footage is now part of the family archive.

On board the icebreaker the participants did more than admire Arctic landscapes. They studied the work of an aerospace laboratory and conducted experiments, including the launch of the world’s first recoverable stratospheric platform designed to research the Arctic and the Northern Sea Route. There was also time for creativity: together with well-known Russian science-fiction writer Sergei Lukyanenko the young researchers produced a short story that is already being prepared for publication.

“It was a warm atmosphere despite the cold weather,” Lukyanenko said. “An absolutely fantastic ship with a fantastic crew and wonderful passengers.”

The expedition brought together more than 70 participants and gave them both knowledge and new acquaintances. International experts served as guides into the world of science.

“The topic of the peaceful atom was widely covered throughout the expedition — its use in medicine and ecology,” Tikhon noted. “I want to promote this agenda and show other young people the opportunities that exist and how they can develop themselves.”

Standing at the point where all meridians meet, Tikhon confirmed the direction he has chosen for his life: the development of peaceful nuclear technologies. The route ahead continues toward new knowledge and new heights.