Belarusian Scientists Discover Bacterium That Breaks Down Polymers

Plastic that is widely used in production today can remain in the environment for decades or even centuries. Belarusian scientists are looking for ways to accelerate its decomposition with the help of microorganisms.

One such bacterium was discovered in the Slepnya water system. Specialists are now studying its genome to understand the mechanisms that allow the microorganism to utilize polymers.

More than 430 million tons of polymers are produced in the world each year. By 2060 that figure could roughly triple. Less than 10 percent of plastic waste undergoes recycling, so scientists are searching for new methods of disposal.

One solution has been proposed by young Belarusian researcher Darya Gulyaeva. For six years she has been studying microorganisms from various water bodies across the country. From reservoirs, wells, and artesian sources she isolated about 90 strains. Among them was a microorganism with unusual properties.

“Our interest was aroused by a bacterium that was a psychrophile and, in addition, actively degraded starch,” said Darya Gulyaeva, junior research fellow at the Institute of Microbiology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. “To identify it fully we decided to sequence its genome. On the basis of those data we wrote an article. In 2023 the International Committee on Systematics of Prokaryotes confirmed that our bacterium represents a new species and gave it the name Roseateles amylovorans.”

From the scientific literature the researcher learned that some members of the genus Roseateles degrade polymers. She tested the new bacterium for the same ability. Experiments showed that the strain utilizes polyhydroxyalkanoates and polycaprolactone — materials used in medicine and 3D printing. Test films are broken down by the bacterium in 7 to 14 days.

“During the degradation of polycaprolactone by the bacteria complete mineralization of the substance occurs,” Gulyaeva explained. “That means the bacterium, so to speak, eats this plastic and decomposes it to the state of water and carbon dioxide; no microplastics are formed as a result of the process.”

So far the bacterium’s capabilities are being studied only under laboratory conditions, yet its potential is already clear.

“In the West there is currently a lot of discussion about using alternative materials for the production of disposable tableware. In particular, polycaprolactone is being proposed. It is biodegradable and more susceptible to microbial attack than other plastics that are widely used today. If polycaprolactone begins to be produced on a mass scale, my bacterium could take part in the industrial decomposition of this plastic,” Gulyaeva said.

The new microorganism breaks down only certain types of polymers. However, studying its genome allows scientists to understand which mechanisms participate in the process. The next step is to identify the enzymes that destroy the plastic chains and to determine the conditions under which this action occurs most efficiently.