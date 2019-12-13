Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"

The future five-year plan will be truly people's. The Belarusians can join in the development of the socio-economic development program through the online platform "People's Five-Year Plan". There, without additional authorization, you can offer your idea for the development of the country.

The most mature and productive proposals will be taken into account in the Program of socio-economic development of the country, as well as for the preparation of the agenda of the All-Russian People's Assembly.

Listening to the voice of Belarusians in making the most important decisions for the country is already a common practice. Here you can remember both dialogue platforms and public receptions. But what is convenient about this project? Regardless of place of residence or social status, everyone can voice their vision of the country's development for the next five years, of course, constructive work is expected from Belarusians.

Oleg Romanov, Chairman of the Belarusian party "Belaya Rus":

"People who have something to say, what to offer, they see some problem and know how to solve it, can do it. Proposals will be accepted, understood, processed by specialists of the headquarters of patriotic forces. And in the future, the most mature, most thoughtful proposals will be transferred for consideration in the preparation of the program of socio-economic development."

It must be said that the online platform has already aroused interest among Belarusians. Although it started working on October 28, the platform has already been visited by more than a thousand citizens. The topics of the issues raised are very diverse.

Andrei Basak, member of the headquarters of the patriotic forces of Belarus:

"More than 320 specific proposals have been left. If we talk about the areas in which more proposals were left, these are education, culture, health care, agriculture. The proposals received are both general and specific. General proposals include such as improving the work of the housing and communal services sector, street lighting, improving the work of public transport."

They will have to accumulate and weigh everything that was voiced. After all, people's initiatives, opinions and proposals will serve as a basis for the development of the Program of socio-economic development of the country for the next five years, as well as for the formation of the agenda of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly.

Vadim Ipatov, Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:

"It is right to consult with the people, if we say that our state is for the people and it is the people who are the source of power, as written in our Constitution, then, of course, the most important decisions regarding the development of the country should be made taking into account the opinion of the people. People, coming to our country, they see how our country is developing. They see that words do not diverge from deeds."

This is a platform for receiving, summarizing and comprehending citizens' proposals, a response to demand. Yes, there are many other forms of feedback, including within the framework of citizens' appeals.

Vadim Grachev, Deputy Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus:

"There is simply no country in the world like our Republic of Belarus, where both government bodies and public organizations, their leaders ask people for their opinions in various ways and mechanisms. And today we have a law on citizens' appeals, today there is full-fledged work in work collectives, there are personal receptions of various leaders. That is, today all the conditions have been created so that a person who has a healthy initiative aimed at developing the state can convey this initiative and justify it."