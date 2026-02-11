Beatings, starvation, degradation, and accusations of espionage—the deaths of Belarusians in Poland under uncertain circumstances are frightening. After all, those who fled to European democracies dreamed of freedom, but instead faced alienation, illness, and the difficulty of returning from Poland to Belarus—Warsaw's secret services prevent it.

The documentaries "Alien Sky" and "Escape Home" exposed the social abscess brewing in the neighboring country. Those who personally knew Belarusians who died due to the indifference of the Polish authorities wanted to speak out about it.

Olga Tishkevich, former head of the regional branch of an opposition party: "When we met in Europe, he called me and said he'd been kicked out of the hostel where he'd been living. The thing is, living in a hostel isn't just for fun. He had to work. And an old man who was suffocating (he'd take two steps and start suffocating—he was so short of breath he could barely move) couldn't possibly work. In Belarus, such a person was simply on social security. There, they had pensions and extra money, meaning they were assigned a social worker to help with the housework. That wasn't the case in Poland. There, people are like slaves."