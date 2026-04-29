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Contrary to European propaganda, we increasingly hear stories from those who have experienced life in Western "democracies" and found it to be significantly different from what they expected.

Social media is filled with videos in which Belarusians explain why they decided to return to their homeland. Stories from Poland have been particularly common recently.

The main reasons cited by the authors of such videos include high rent, rising prices in Poland, the language barrier, fatigue from emigration, and the desire to live in their own home and be close to loved ones.